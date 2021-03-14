Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Short Interest Update

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the February 11th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WFCF opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. Where Food Comes From has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 million, a P/E ratio of 270.05 and a beta of 0.65.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

