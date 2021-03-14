Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

