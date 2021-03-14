Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $304,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.58.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $222.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.