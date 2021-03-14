Wings Trading 20% Lower Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Wings has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $44,061.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.61 or 0.00643858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034932 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

