WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the February 11th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EMCB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

