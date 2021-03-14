Woodcoin Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $765,744.98 and approximately $79,482.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,431.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,882.72 or 0.03115484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.37 or 0.00364657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.06 or 0.00956565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00388563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.92 or 0.00339092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00245209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00022056 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

