WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.75 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of WPTIF stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

