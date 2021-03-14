Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Shares of WRAP opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,117.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,952.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $232,605.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wrap Technologies (WRAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.