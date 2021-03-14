Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

