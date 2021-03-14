Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post sales of $13.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.72 million to $15.60 million. Xencor posted sales of $32.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $61.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $70.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $126.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of XNCR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.03. 147,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,471. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Xencor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Xencor by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xencor by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

