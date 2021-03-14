Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

XERS opened at $4.81 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $287.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

