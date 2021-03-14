XMax Market Capitalization Achieves $6.85 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $6.85 million and $2.33 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00048479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.87 or 0.00641912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00034948 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,238,698,970 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

