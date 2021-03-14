XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.95 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $65.74.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $943,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. Insiders have sold a total of 176,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,785 in the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in XPEL by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of XPEL by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

