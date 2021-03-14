Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHNG. Berenberg Bank cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.64, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

