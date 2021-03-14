Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $255,896.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $720,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

