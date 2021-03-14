Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in NiSource by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 408,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of NI opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

