Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hasbro by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 99.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hasbro by 156.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $101.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

