Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.04. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

