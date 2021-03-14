Xponance Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $179.75.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.