Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $2,923,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $18,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

