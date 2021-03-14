xSigma (SIG) Price Down 81.6% This Week

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One xSigma coin can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00003894 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, xSigma has traded 81.6% lower against the dollar. xSigma has a market cap of $2.17 million and $58,068.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.97 or 0.00634812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00068684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034835 BTC.

About xSigma

xSigma (SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 1,371,857 coins and its circulating supply is 929,869 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

xSigma Coin Trading

