Xunlei (XNET) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XNET stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $501.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

