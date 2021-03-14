Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Down 42.7% in February

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 904,900 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the February 11th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Youdao in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 483,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,178. Youdao has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of -0.41.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $169.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DAO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

