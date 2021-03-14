Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $61.18 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

