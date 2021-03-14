Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 183.6% from the February 11th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Z stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. Z has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Get Z alerts:

YAHOY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Z in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Z

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.