Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post $112.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $112.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $455.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.22 million to $460.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $464.33 million, with estimates ranging from $458.66 million to $470.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSET. Noble Financial began coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Sidoti increased their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 92,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,915. The stock has a market cap of $274.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

