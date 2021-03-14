Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.14. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $16.12 on Thursday. BGSF has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.31 million, a PE ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 33,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,047 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 456,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

