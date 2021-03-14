Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.05). Ford Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,160,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,999,445. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

