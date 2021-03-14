Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Materialise reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 454.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 78,514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Materialise by 42.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materialise stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 607,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,753. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. Materialise has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

