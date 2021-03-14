Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.49. Umpqua posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 446.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMPQ. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

