Zacks: Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Duluth posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duluth.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

DLTH traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 174,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $445.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.78. Duluth has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $17.30.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

