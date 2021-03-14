Zacks: Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Brokerages expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. LHC Group reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,954,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.00. The company had a trading volume of 240,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,961. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

