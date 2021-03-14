Zacks: Analysts Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.55 Million

Brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report sales of $196.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.91 million to $199.10 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $196.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $850.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840.51 million to $859.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

In other news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $45,437,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $10,963,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.