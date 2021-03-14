Zacks: Analysts Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $356.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post $356.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $366.90 million. South State posted sales of $172.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.70. 425,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,793. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $361,360.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,102 shares of company stock worth $4,077,127. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

See Also: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.