Zacks: Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $8.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $9.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.16. The stock had a trading volume of 871,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,512. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.