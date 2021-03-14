Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.26). AudioEye posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AudioEye by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter worth $729,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 165,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,801. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $293.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 2.08.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.