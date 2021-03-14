Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Avid Technology reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $939.18 million, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.