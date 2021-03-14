Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $68.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.79 billion and the lowest is $67.20 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $66.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $280.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.40 billion to $287.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $294.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $306.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $73.92. 6,286,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,848. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

