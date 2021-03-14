Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.02). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.07) to ($4.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million.

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Shares of APLS traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 670,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,581. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $1,366,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,740,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,083 shares of company stock worth $3,562,493. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

