Zacks: Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report $201.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.50 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $254.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $998.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.11 million to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $312,393.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,373.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,876,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.56. 356,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $61.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.