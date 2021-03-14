Zacks: Brokerages Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.85. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOFG. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 78,581 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOFG stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 48,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,727. The firm has a market cap of $530.04 million, a PE ratio of 156.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.