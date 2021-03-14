Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to announce sales of $235.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.22 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $952.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $952.13 million to $952.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on XM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

XM stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,778. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

