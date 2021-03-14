Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nesco Holdings I Inc. is a provider of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets primarily in North America. It also offers maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco Holdings I Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. IV, is based in Fort Wayne, United States. “

Get Nesco alerts:

Nesco stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.23. Nesco has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Nesco will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,921,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nesco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nesco (NSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.