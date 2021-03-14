Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

SCU stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $26.37.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. Equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $2.35 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 302.25%.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $58,857.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $226,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $131,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 19.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

