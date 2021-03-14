Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Square Enix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of SQNXF opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. Square Enix has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.45.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $774.81 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

