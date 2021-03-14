Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) to “Hold”

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

AHKSY stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

