Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to Buy

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Frank’s International in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $4.51 on Friday. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 414.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

