Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to “Hold”

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

ORPH stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

