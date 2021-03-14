Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the February 11th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Grupo Santander downgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

ZLNDY opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 233.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. Zalando has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $62.33.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

