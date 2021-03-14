Zel (ZEL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $466,693.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Zel has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $466,693.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00245340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00092056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00055869 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 123,193,650 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.